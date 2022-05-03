'Doctor Strange 2' Early Reviews Are In; Critics Call It 'Scariest And Creepiest Film Marvel Has Ever Made'

Marvel’s upcoming superhero flick Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release this week and had its first world premiere over the weekend. The early reviews of the Sam Raimi helmed movie are now in and critics are calling it one of the ‘scariest and most haunting’ Marvel film ever. Additionally, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda’s chemistry were praised by the audience as well.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will take place post the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Strange and his allies travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary. Doctor Strange 2 had its world premiere on May 2, and the early reviews of the movie are also in.

The superhero flick has received mostly positive reviews. One critic wrote, “The scariest and creepiest film Marvel has ever made. #MultiverseOfMadness definitely was a Sam Raimi film, and those visuals were AMAZING. The cameos are always fun but the story and the plot were the main focus. Elizabeth Olsen once again delivered in every scene she was in.” See more reviews here.

Doctor Strange 2 also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The movie will be released worldwide on on May 6, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

