'Doctor Strange 2' Early Reviews Are In; Critics Call It 'Scariest And Creepiest Film Marvel Has Ever Made'

Marvel’s upcoming superhero flick Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release this week and had its first world premiere over the weekend. The early reviews of the Sam Raimi helmed movie are now in and critics are calling it one of the ‘scariest and most haunting’ Marvel film ever. Additionally, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda’s chemistry were praised by the audience as well.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will take place post the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Strange and his allies travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary. Doctor Strange 2 had its world premiere on May 2, and the early reviews of the movie are also in.

The superhero flick has received mostly positive reviews. One critic wrote, “The scariest and creepiest film Marvel has ever made. #MultiverseOfMadness definitely was a Sam Raimi film, and those visuals were AMAZING. The cameos are always fun but the story and the plot were the main focus. Elizabeth Olsen once again delivered in every scene she was in.” See more reviews here.

The scariest and creepiest film Marvel has ever made. #MultiverseOfMadness definitely was a Sam Raimi film, and those visuals were AMAZING. The cameos are always fun but the story and the plot were the main focus. Elizabeth Olsen once again delivered in every scene she was in. pic.twitter.com/DXdeop5yL4 — Harry Bowls (@HarryBowlsFOX) May 3, 2022

Absolutely in love with what I just saw. Raimi is truly all over it, and the horror elements are something special, but it’s so fast as brutal and FUN. Did not feel like anything I’ve watched in the MCU before. Cumberbatch and Olsen are 🐐. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/opTR7Zpz54 — Mary Maerz (@mrymrz_) May 3, 2022

Sam Raimi brings his absolute best to the #MultiverseOfMadness giving us something fresh, unique, and unlike anything we’ve seen in the MCU before. Great action, utterly jaw dropping moments, emotional weight and comedy topped with Raimi’s signature horror touch! pic.twitter.com/C4wlIca8xi — The Nerdy Basement 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #4Townie #4Town4Eva (@nerdy_basement) May 3, 2022

By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo pic.twitter.com/R5Ybhnd4rl — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 3, 2022

First reviews of #MultiverseOfMadness are in and critics are calling it one of the goofiest, scariest and creepiest CBMs of all time. It has Sam Raimi’s DNA all over it and is a blockbuster entry of Marvel into the Horror genre. Marvel has done it again!!#DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/UmS8kmKqwS — Marvel Stans Telugu 🌘 (@Marvel_Stans) May 3, 2022

#MultiverseOfMadness fucking rules – feels like a Sam Raimi film through and through as he perfectly utilizes both his horror and blockbuster sensibilities. So much color, style, and simple yet effective arcs for the characters. Sometimes messy, but admirably so as it gets wacky. pic.twitter.com/Ui8yjUw7Fw — adam (@adam_notsandler) May 3, 2022

Doctor Strange In the #MultiverseOfMadness takes Marvel in a darker, stranger new direction. This grudge match between #DoctorStrange and Wanda is entertaining throughout especially when Sam Raimi ramps up the horror elements. It is surprisingly gory, creepy & full of surprises. pic.twitter.com/b9ms19Losd — The ‘Verse! (@TheVerseCast) May 3, 2022

#MultiverseOfMadness thoughts:

1. This movie is action-packed with incredibly creative uses of magic throughout.

2. Strange’s character arc throughout his past few movies is expanded upon expertly.

3. Some really fantastic horror moments, loved the “light horror” direction. — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) May 3, 2022

When I heard #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness was the MCU’s first horror movie, I had my doubts, even with Sam Raimi at the helm. But damn! Much like Drag Me to Hell, this is a horror movie that just barely gets away with its PG-13 rating! pic.twitter.com/HKEZagUQnJ — Nicholas Spake (@NSpake) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness is the most adrenaline-pumping and action-packed MCU movie yet. It’s Sam Raimi camp horror to the bone and worth every ounce of anticipation. A must-see for all lovers of horror, comics, and Raimi. pic.twitter.com/8vH15dn4aW — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) May 3, 2022

Doctor Strange 2 also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The movie will be released worldwide on on May 6, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

