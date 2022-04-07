With only a month left for the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans have been going wild about all the possible cameos and theories. One of the most prominent speculations is that Patrick Stewart aka Professor X from the X-Men franchise will be making a cameo along with a team of superheroes called Illuminati. Now, director of Doctor Strange 2, Sam Raimi, weighed in on the topic of Professor X and the Illuminati’s cameo in the movie.

In an interview with Fandango, Sam Raimi was asked about the scene in Doctor Strange 2’s trailer where fans pointed out that a mysterious character sounded like Patrick Stewart and whether the Illuminati would be seen. Raimi responded and said, “ I couldn’t promise you that Patrick Stewart’s in the picture. That’s all that Marvel will let me say.”

Raimi also teased that fans will be able to see different iterations of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. He said, “The movie is a journey into the multiverse, so you do see different iterations of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and even Lizzie Olsen’s character of Wanda Maximoff. So, the actors have to play that. It’s a great challenge for them and great fun to direct them playing these altered versions of themselves.”

Meanwhile, it is also speculated that Tom Cruise will be making his MCU debut as an alternate variant of Iron Man called Superior Iron Man. Well, we will have to wait until May 6 to get all our answers. In the meantime watch the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness here.

Source Link : 'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Talks About Possible Cameo Of Professor X And Illuminati