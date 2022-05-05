'Doctor Strange 2': Benedict Cumberbatch Finally Addresses Tom Cruise's Superior Iron Man Cameo Theories

With Benedict Cumberbatch’s most-awaited project ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ all set to release in a few hours, the English actor appears to have finally confirm reports of Tom Cruise joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While several theories suggesting Cruise’s cameo in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ as Superior Iron Man have been making rounds on the internet since the past few weeks, Cumberbatch’s latest comment has surely left fans more excited about the movie.

When quizzed about the multiple cameo theories making rounds on the internet and the ‘Top Gun’ actor being a part of the upcoming Marvel project, Cumberbatch told Indian Express, “Tom Cruise? Yeah, he is in every scene you haven’t seen in the trailer. It is the biggest kept secret.”

While Marvel’s last theatrical outing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ featured a couple of interesting cameos, and further exploring a whole new concept of multiverse, fans are waiting to see what the studio has to offer this time. And with Cumberbatch (sarcastic) comment leaving everyone confused about Tom Cruise appearance, fans have already started popping up newer theories online.

Meanwhile, the last teaser dropped by Marvel revealed that ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will also feature the secret group of Illuminati along a few glimpses of Patrick Stewart’s character Charles Xavier aka Professor X and Captain Carter essayed by Hayley Atwell. Read more details here.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ which is all set to release on May 6 will mark Cumberbatch’s fifth outing in Marvel as Doctor Strange. Helmed by Sam Raimi, the upcoming Marvel movie will also feature Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez and Chiwetel Ejiofor in pivotal roles.

