Djokovic ‘heartbroken’ for jailed former coach Boris Becker

Novak Djokovic says he is “heartbroken” for his former coach Boris Becker, who is currently serving in jail for bankruptcy fraud.

“I just pray for him. I hope things will be well in terms of his health, his mental health, because that’s going to be the most challenging part,” the tennis ace said ahead of the Madrid Open.

“I just hope he will go through this period in jail and that when he comes out he’s able to live his life as, I don’t know if we’ll use the word ‘normal’…”

