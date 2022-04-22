Distressed hawk rescued after getting stuck in bench

A huge bird of prey was rescued by an environmental officer after it became distressed due to its leg being stuck inbetween planks of wood on a picnic table.

The juvenile red-tailed hawk was rescued by a New York state (NYS) environmental conservation police officer in Lakeside State Park, Carlton.

“[The officer] safely freed the hawk from its precarious perch and released it unharmed,” NYS Department of Environmental Conservation said in a statement.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Distressed hawk rescued after getting stuck in bench