‘Disrespectful’ Toto Wolff criticised after speaking out against potential new F1 team

Toto Wolff has been criticised for ‘disrespectful’ comments about the prospect of a new team joining Formula 1.

Michael Andretti, son of 1971 F1 champion Mario, has expressed a desire to enter a team into the sport for the 2024 season.

Wolff, however, said recently that no potential new team has been able to prove that they would bring enough value to F1.

Mario Andretti has taken exception to the comments made by the Mercedes team principal, telling Auto Motor und Sport: “Toto Wolff has spoken very openly about our credibility. However, he speaks to me in a different way.

“I find the criticism very disrespectful because we have been active in motorsport much longer than he has. I respect his success so far, but he has no reason to look down on us.

“They always ask how we want to be competitive. I say: ‘Let that be our problem! You don’t know our preparations.’ We don’t need to sign any new people at all, we have absolutely experienced people who have the necessary knowledge.

“On the financial side, we have credible partners who are aware of the size of the project. We’ve been planning for a long time with our programme, because it’s everything we want. We deserve more respect.”

Speaking further about the finances required to be involved in F1, Andretti said: “We know [the entry fee would be] a sum in the region of $200million. Now I guess they want more, but so far we are waiting to hear back. It’s bordering a bit on usury.

“With Bernie [Ecclestone] it would be different, Liberty [Media] gives the teams too much say,” added the Italian-American, comparing F1’s former boss to the current owners.

In 2021, Michael Andretti failed to acquire the Sauber-operated Alfa Romeo F1 team.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘Disrespectful’ Toto Wolff criticised after speaking out against potential new F1 team