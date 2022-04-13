Displaced refugee artists: We want to keep making art

This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent Turkish

Violence, endless conflicts, antidemocratic regimes, restrictions, and poverty are all driving forces behind immigration. These are some of the reasons why a constant stream of people from various parts of the Middle East are seeking shelter in Turkey.

Due to its geographical location, the border city of Van has seen the largest influx of people. While some immigrants continue their journey onwards to Turkey’s western cities, others stay on to try to make a life in the predominantly Kurdish city.

Among those who came to the city, there are artists of various kinds. These displaced artists come to Van from different countries and at different times struggle to survive while seeking to perform their art.

Despite the dark shadow of their life as refugees, these artists continue to create. Musicians Asrin Karimpour and Shivan Loghmani, and dance instructor Mohammed Rafi Hashemi are a few of the displaced artists living in the city.

Karimpour: Women’s voices are still considered dangerous in Iran

Since the ‘Islamic Revolution’, which took place in 1979, women have been prohibited from singing in public in Iran.

Asrin Karimpour is a female musician who practiced music for twelve years in a country where a woman’s voice is regarded as dangerous to this day. She says she had to leave her country due to increasing oppression.

Karimpour, who plays a lute-like instrument called setar and teaches the Orff method, left her country with her daughter six years ago as women were restricted in performing music.

She settled in a small apartment in downtown Van with her daughter and has tried to make ends meet working odd jobs washing dishes and waiting tables.

Iranian musician Karimpour, who came to Van six years ago, says that women’s voices are still taboo in her country (Independent Turkish)

Recently, Karimpour has started to give private music lessons and is very pleased as she says music is not something she can live without.

Discussing the taboo around women’s voices in Iran where she worked in the music industry for several years, Karimpour said, “I am an Iranian Kurd. For twelve years, I practiced music in Iran. I have been in Van for 6 years. I left Iran because I couldn’t play my music there. I graduated from a conservatory and worked in the music sector. But there were prohibitions in Iran. A woman’s voice was considered dangerous and taboo. I resisted the prohibition because, for me, art cannot be restrained, and I took offense at the censorship.”

“As a displaced woman, it is very difficult to continue practicing art,” she told Independent Turkish.

Explaining how her own areas of interest are not well-known in Turkey, she says, “Unfortunately neither the instrument of setar nor the Orff method is known in Van. I guess, apart from being a refugee and not speaking the language, this is another reason why I can’t pursue my profession. For years, I have worked in all sorts of jobs apart except music. Nowadays, I am working in a tailor’s shop. My daughter and I try to cling onto life. Being a refugee is already difficult but if you are also a woman, it becomes a complicated mess. When you add the art to this equation, I think how difficult it is becomes clear.”

Asrin Karimpour (Independent Turkish)

Indicating that she does not want to stop practicing music, Karimpour said that she has applied to go to Europe and despite applying to several countries, is still waiting for a reply.

“Van is a city in which we can easily socialise. This is a region heavily populated by Kurds. Our cultures are more or less similar. Yet it is still unfamiliar, unknown to us. I cannot pursue my art because I struggle to live. I want to continue practicing my music, as I had done for years and for which I left my country. I guess one has to go to Europe to do so… We applied to several countries and have been waiting for an answer for years.”

Hashemi: I want to fulfil my dreams

Afghan dancer Mohammed Rafi Hashemi also highlighted the difficulties of being a refugee. The dance instructor, who teaches Latin and modern dance, came to Turkey 5 years ago from Iran, where he had been living since childhood after leaving Afghanistan.

The 21-year-old lives in the city with his wife and child. He works at a sewing workshop during the day, and in the evenings he gives dance lessons and performs.

Afghan dance instructor Hashemi works at a sewing workshop during the day and gives dance lessons in the evenings (Independent Turkish)

His memories of Afghanistan, which he left as a child, are vague. He says that he learned hip-hop dance, which is a type of contemporary dance, in Iran.

Mohammed Rafi Hashemi (Independent Turkish)

“I learned hip-hop dancing in Iran. When I came to Turkey, I took an interest in Latin dancing and now I practice both. It is hard to earn a living solely by practicing art. So, I have to do another job. I work at a sewing shop. Whenever there’s time, I give dance lessons in various institutions in the city. Sometimes I also perform on stage.”

Given that his family is divided between Iran and Afghanistan, Hashemi explained that this has meant they are not as close, “I left my country when I was seven. Therefore, I don’t have a lot of memories of it. Still, you always miss your homeland. I am glad to be in Turkey right now. People in Van have really supported me. Still, being in an unfamiliar land naturally comes with its own difficulties. Supporting my family and practicing my art at the same time is difficult at times but for now I am enjoying it. I want to fulfil my dreams. It doesn’t matter to me whether I do that here or in Europe, as long as I pursue my ideals.”

Loghmani: Rock and metal music was deemed “satanic”

Iranian musician Shivan Loghmani, says his genres of rock and metal are forbidden in Iran and his work was called “satanic” many times.

Loghmani left Iran in 2015, Van was his first destination. The rock and metal musician recalled that he could not perform his art freely in Iran:

“It is hard to pursue music in Iran. I play rock and metal music and these genres are prohibited. They keep on banning them, claiming that they have satanic elements or are devilish. Several times, I was taken under custody. I gave up for a while because of the pressure. Life wasn’t easy either. You couldn’t dress the way you wanted, or live the way you liked.”

Iranian rock and metal musician Loghmani says that his music is deemed satanic and that he cannot perform his art freely (Independent Turkish)

Noting that he struggles in Van as well, Loghmani stated that there is a prejudice towards his style and his tattoos.

“It is really difficult to live as a refugee. You have no stability, no job. You can’t work officially either. Currently, I perform a few days a week at clubs, and I teach music to students. I give violin, harmonica, guitar and singing lessons. But it is quite difficult to practice rock and metal music in Turkey. These genres are not well known. I constantly face prejudice due to my style and tattoos too. In this regard, there is not much difference between here and Iran.”

Shivan Loghmani (Independent Turkish)

Loghmani expressed that he wants to live in a place where he can be free and where his music is well-known. He added that this is why he is looking to go to Europe.

Translated by Irem Oral and proofread by Meric Senyuz

Reviewed by Tooba Ali and Celine Assaf

