Disney's 'Ms. Marvel' Show To Honour The Legacy Of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow In This Sweet Way

Marvel is all set to introduce its new superhero Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in Disney+’s new show. Actor Iman Vellani will be playing the title role in the series and recently revealed how the show will be paying tribute to Scarlett Johanson’s Black Widow. Ms. Marvel will be Marvel’s first show to have a Muslim superhero in the lead role and the show is all set to release next month.

The Ms. Marvel trailer made it quite clear that Kamala Khan was a huge fangirl of superheroes and especially Captain Marvel, even Khan’s costume has been inspired by Captain Marvel. But Iman Vellani recently revealed that it is not just Captain Marvel who has inspired her character but also Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

According to The Direct, during a press conference, Vellani revealed that much of Kamala Khan’s fighting style has been inspired by Black Widow. She said, “I’ve been working on my superpose since I was like ten. But no, I just wanted to stay limber enough to kind of do my stunts. I have the most incredible stunt double. So we were kinda figuring out what Kamala’s fighting style was together. You know, she’s not a fighter, she’s a sixteen-year-old kid from high school. So, a lot of it was like, ‘Okay, she’s probably copying everything she sees.’ So we included a lot of [Scarlett Johansson’s] Black Widow poses, and Brie Larson’s iconic Captain Marvel poses. So yea, we’ve got some fun stuff in there.”

Ms. Marvel is scheduled to premiere on June 8, 2022, and will consist of six episodes. The series will serve as a set-up for the film The Marvels (2023), in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series. Watch the trailer here.

