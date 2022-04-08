Disney family member calls on company to ‘muster the courage’ to counter conservative outrage

The granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy E Disney has called on her family’s company to “muster the courage” when it comes to taking a stance on important issues.

In opinion piece for The Washington Post published on Friday, Abigail Disney pointed to outrage over Disney’s response to Florida’s so-called “Dont Say Gay” bill as a reason why bosses should speak out on issues including LGBT+ rights.

Her comments came after Republicans admonished Disney for eventually taking a stand on the “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed and signed into law last month in Florida.

Bosses were earlier criticised by Disney employees for not calling out the bill before it became law.

Ms Disney said the Walt Disney Company’s “slow and bungled reaction” to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill last month had “left the company my grandfather co-created criticised by all sides”.

“To find its way again, Disney needs to muster the courage to weather the momentary outrage of people who will not be satisfied until they have erased an entire class of human beings,” she continued, appearing to aim her words at Republicans. “Because if this brand does not stand for love, what on earth is it for?”

It follows Disney’s long-running “neutrality” towards Florida’s legislature and “Don’t Say Gay”, which bans schools from teaching or discussing LGBT+ issues with students.

A demonstration by Disney employees in California

Disney bosses – reportedly believing they could “be more effective working behind-the-scenes” – were forced to issue a statement condemning the bill at the end of March after it was signed into law by Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who supports the bill.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the `Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,’’ Disney said in a statement. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organisations working to achieve that.”

A protester outside Disney World in Florida last month (Getty Images)

It continued: “We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.’’

Republicans including governor DeSantis have since threatened the Orlando-based company with the removal of special planning privileges, while Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said Disney needed to “pay a serious price for this”. It was later revealed that she owns stock in the company.

Ms Disney has criticised her family’s company in the past, saying in 2019 that working conditions and pay for Disney World employees was insufficient. She also criticised the company for furloughing a large number of staff during the Covid outbreak in 2020.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Disney family member calls on company to ‘muster the courage’ to counter conservative outrage