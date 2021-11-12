Disney+ Day: Get the streaming service for its lowest ever monthly price of £1.99

It’s the perfect time for deal-hunting at the moment because of (yes, you guessed it) Black Friday is nearly here. The shopping event is the best opportunity to bag a bargain across a whole range of items, from tech, gaming and laptops to fashion, home appliances and beauty.

While a number of brands, retailers and tech giants – including Sky, Amazon, and Currys – are taking part, Disney is hosting a whole event of its own this month, and you won’t want to miss it.

Celebrating the anniversary of its launch on 12 November, Disney+ Day will see a whole host of new content added across the Disney+ hubs. Marvel fans will be particularly pleased with this announcement, as Disney will be previewing the new Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings following its successful release in cinemas.

But that’s not the best part. In honour of the event, the streaming site has also slashed the price of its monthly subscription to just £1.99. Yes, less than £2. The plan usually costs £7.99, so we’d certainly recommend benefiting from the 75 per cent saving while you still can.

If this sounds like something you’d enjoy, we’d recommend snapping up the deal before it’s too late. Read on for everything there is to know.

Read more:

In honour of Disney+ Day on 12 November, the on-demand service is slashing the price of its subscription to just £1.99, a whopping 75 per cent saving.

If this isn’t enticing enough, Disney+ landed a spot in our guide to the best streaming services. “The voracious media empire’s catalogue includes almost every entertainment franchise going, from The Simpsons and animated Disney films – both classic and modern – to box office blockbusters from the Marvel and Star Wars universes,” noted our writer.

They added that owing to such “a broad selection of favourites, from Frozen to Captain America, makes Disney+ the best streaming service for families.”

It’s worth noting that the deal ends on 14 November, so you better be quick if you want to benefit from the discount. We’d also recommend taking a look at our guide to the best Black Friday TV deals; nabbing a new device in the sale will certainly improve your viewing experience.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on streaming devices, try the below links:

Looking to read more about streaming services? Read our review of the best

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Disney+ Day: Get the streaming service for its lowest ever monthly price of £1.99