‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.

Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

Todt denied the verdict, claiming he was not there the night his family died and that they were “first and foremost in [his] life”. The judge called him “a destroyer of worlds”.

Prosecutors had alleged that Todt, a therapist from Connecticut dubbed the “Disney Dad” by some reports, formed a murder-suicide pact with his wife so they could enter the afterlife together because they believed “the apocalypse was coming”.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

