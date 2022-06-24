Disney announces it will reimburse travel expenses for employees seeking an abortion

The Walt Disney Co. joined a number of other major US corporations in announcing that it will cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortion care following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v Wade on Friday.

This story will be updated.

