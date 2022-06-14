Dismal England hammered by Hungary in Nations League as crowd turn against Three Lions

England have suffered a four-goal thrashing at the hands of Hungary – their worst-ever defeat on home soil to a non-home nations country.

John Stones was sent-off in the closing stages but the damage had long since been done, as the Three Lions remain bottom of Nations League Group A3.

More to follow…

