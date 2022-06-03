Disha Patani, Ali Zafar And Other Celebs Take Sides In Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard Case; See Who Supports Who

The global media hasn’t stopped talking about Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case since the high profile libel case was underway last month. The jury made a split decision and said that both Depp and Heard had defamed each other, but sided more with Depp and asked Heard to pay $15 millon. The jury has also awared $2 million to Heard.

However, the people have declared the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as the winner and several celebrities have also taken sides. Bollywood actors like Disha Patani, Ali Zafar, Neil Nithin Mukesh and others supported Depp in the case. Meanwhile, several Hollywood celebs also voiced their support for Depp.

Disha Patani took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Johnny’s character Jack Sparrow and wrote, “No body can ever replace you.” Singer Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter and wrote,, “She & her club of few selfish women, setback 1000’s of genuine cases of women who get the shorter end of the stick across the world. As if things weren’t tough enough in the uphill climb to change systems to be fairer, a #AmberHeard comes to spit on it all.”

Ali Zafar also took to his Twitter and shared a fan edit, he wrote, “Even a true empath could only understand a small percentage of what Johnny Depp must’ve gone through. The truth remains that no verdict or amount of money can bring him back 6 prime years of his life. The art he could’ve produced. Smiles he could’ve brought.” Shruti Hassan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sophie Choudry also sided with Depp.

Meanwhile, several Hollywood stars like Zoe Saldana, Emma Roberts, Gemma Chan, Bella Hadid, Taika Waititi, Jennifer Aniston, Henry Golding, Joey King, Riley Keough, and Jason Momoa, liked Depp’s statement on Instagram.

