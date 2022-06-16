Disgruntled Ryanair employee rants about airline over tannoy mid-flight

A Ryanair employee shocked passengers by ranting about the airline on the tannoy during a flight.

The disgruntled worker made his feelings about the company clear on a journey from Spain to Manchester last Wednesday (8 June).

“If you want to file a complaint please go to Ryanair.com,” he said.

“They don’t listen to their staff, they probably care about you more because you give them money. Instead, we’re costing them money.

“So give that a go, see how that goes. After four years I literally – I haven’t got high expectations for them you know.”

