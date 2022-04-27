Discharging Covid patients to care homes was unlawful, High Court rules

Government policies on discharging patients from hospital to care homes at the outset of the pandemic were “unlawful” because they failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission of Covid, High Court judges have ruled.

