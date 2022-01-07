Disappointing numbers for Biden as economy only adds 199,000 jobs in December

The US economy only added 199,000 jobs for the month of December despite the holiday season, in a blow to President Joe Biden as his administration tries to preach that the US will have some sense of normalcy despite Covid-19 cases surging.

