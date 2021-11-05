Disabled activist dies after United Airlines destroyed her custom wheelchair

A well known disability activist has reportedly died from complications associated with the loss of her custom wheelchair, which was destroyed during a United Airlines flight.

Engracia Figueroa was admitted to an ICU unit about two weeks ago and according to Hand in Hand, a US-wide network advocacting for dignified working conditions, died on Sunday.

She spent a year rguing with United Airlines, who allegedly destroyed hr custom-made wheelchair during a flight from Washington DC to California, her home.

Despite having a spinal cord injury and left leg amputation, Ms Figueroa was allegedly forced to wait five hours after landing, and provided with another wheelchair that Hand in Hand said was “broken”:

“When she was finally able to return home, she experienced acute pain, and was admitted to the hospital multiple times in the subsequent months”, it was alleged.

The replacement wheelchair was said to have not supported her back properly, and “Because of this, she developed a skin ulcer that became infected, and gastrointestinal issues that made eating difficult.”

She died of those complications.

The Independent has approached United Airlines for comment.

