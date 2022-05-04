Director Vivek Agnihotri Alleges Press Club Cancelled His Presser; Claims To Be A Victim Of 'Hate Campaign'

Vivek Agnihotri, whose recently-released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ gained a lot of support from the audience, has once again become the talk of the town thanks to the ace filmmaker’s latest tweet. Taking to the microblogging platform, Agnihotri accused Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) in Delhi of cancelling his press conference scheduled for May 5, claiming that he is a victim of a ‘hate campaign’.

In the video shared on Twitter, Agnihotri said, “I became a victim of hate campaign and free speech was banned by the watch-dogs of free speech, the media.” Sharing more details about the incident, the filmmaker revealed receiving a call from the club’s president recently, who informed him that due to some ‘very powerful media’ taking strong objection to the conference, they had to cancel it.

IMPORTANT: ALL MEDIA 1. Foreign Correspondents Club, New Delhi has cancelled my PC on 5th May in an undemocratic manner as part of a hate-campaign against #TheKashmirFiles. 2. I am holding an open-house PC at the Press Club of India on the 5th at 4 PM.

All media are invited. pic.twitter.com/aDFbS9FteB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 3, 2022

While Agnihotri managed to book Press Club of India for his presser, he added, “This is perhaps the first time that the messiahs and watchdogs of free speech have banned free speech in their own club. Since then I have received calls from many democratic India and foreign correspondents who want this press conference but the club management refused to listen to their demands.”

Earlier this week, Agnihotri had even lashed out at Wikipedia for dubbing his film ‘fictional’ on their page. “Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more,” Agnihotri tweeted. Read more about it here.

While the phenomenal success of ‘The Kashmir Files’ that starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles, left audience excited about Agnihotri’s next project. The filmmaker after several weeks of speculations, took to social media and announced that his next movie will be titled ‘The Delhi Files‘.

