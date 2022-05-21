Dina Asher-Smith rebounded impressively to win the women’s 100m in front of a home crowd at the Birmingham Diamond League.

The world 200m champion came home in 11.10 in a nail-biter at the newly-renovated Alexander Stadium.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson finished second and Great Britain’s Olympic 100m finalist Daryll Neita finished third.

Third in the 200m a week ago in the Doha Diamond League, Asher-Smith clocking 22.37, Asher-Smith moved down to the 100m in front of her own fans.

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Dina Asher Smith wins women’s 100m at Birmingham Diamond League