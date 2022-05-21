Dina Asher-Smith rebounded impressively to win the women’s 100m in front of a home crowd at the Birmingham Diamond League.
The world 200m champion came home in 11.10 in a nail-biter at the newly-renovated Alexander Stadium.
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson finished second and Great Britain’s Olympic 100m finalist Daryll Neita finished third.
Third in the 200m a week ago in the Doha Diamond League, Asher-Smith clocking 22.37, Asher-Smith moved down to the 100m in front of her own fans.
More to follow…
Source Link Dina Asher Smith wins women’s 100m at Birmingham Diamond League