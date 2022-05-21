Dina Asher Smith wins women’s 100m at Birmingham Diamond League

Posted on May 21, 2022 0

Dina Asher-Smith rebounded impressively to win the women’s 100m in front of a home crowd at the Birmingham Diamond League.

The world 200m champion came home in 11.10 in a nail-biter at the newly-renovated Alexander Stadium.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson finished second and Great Britain’s Olympic 100m finalist Daryll Neita finished third.

Third in the 200m a week ago in the Doha Diamond League, Asher-Smith clocking 22.37, Asher-Smith moved down to the 100m in front of her own fans.

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Dina Asher Smith wins women’s 100m at Birmingham Diamond League