‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengey’ Turning Into A Broadway Musical Is Every Bollywood Fan’s Dream Come True

If you haven’t heard already, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengey. Again! The idea popularised (and how) by Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Raj school of romance is getting reinvented and as a Broadway musical, no less. Produced by YRF, the adaptation is titled Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. It is being directed by Aditya Chopra who is all set to make his Broaway debut after making his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster that also starred Kajol 26 years ago.

Revealing that he originally wanted to make DDLJ with Tom Cruise, the filmmaker shared a note about embarking on the new journey full of jitters. “I’m terribly nervous and incredibly excited. I’m a hardcore cinema guy, I have never done theatre in my life and here I am trying to pull off the craziest ambition of my life. But what is giving me confidence is the fantastic team that I have. Each one of them are masters of their field and their brilliance and expertise is going to make this a fantastic show. The past 3 years as we have developed this passion project, I have learnt so much from them and discovered the unbelievable talent that the Broadway community has. I feel 23 again, the same age I was when I directed DDLJ. I’m once again a student, each one of my team members is more experienced than me in the world of theatre, I’m the rookie and I’m loving every moment of it. I’m all set to learn, explore, create and enjoy with these wonderful theatre artists and the magical world of Broadway Musicals.”

Needless to say, SRK and Bollywood fans are thrilled and Indian diaspora rooting for a reunion of sorts. See for yourself.

A stellar creative team of Indian and US based artists are coming together for the same. Laurence Oliver Award-winner Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls) is penning lyrics. Meanwhile, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani are onboard as music composers. Tony and Emmy winner Rob Ashford (Frozen, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Boys from Syracuse) will choreograph with associate choreographer Shruti Merchant. Emmy and Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge!, Hairspray Live!, 33 Variations) is on Scenic Design. It also features Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning Bill Sherman (In The Heights, Sesame Street, Hamilton) in Music Supervision. It is also being said that a global casting search will begin shortly for this big budget musical, headed by Duncan Stewart of Stewart/Whitley casting and Yash Raj Films casting head Shanoo Sharma.

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical is set to be on stage in 2022 with a World Premiere at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego September 2022.

