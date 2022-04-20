Dillian Whyte says he is “willing to do whatever it takes” to have his hand raised against Tyson Fury as the rivals finally came head-to-head before this weekend’s world heavyweight title fight.

Whyte has swerved several media obligations, including the fight announcement press conference and Tuesday’s open workouts, ahead of a bout that is expected to attract 94,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

But he turned up to face WBC champion Fury for the final pre-fight press conference, a cordial affair where both fighters complimented each other. Only when they stared off did tempers flare between the camps although both Fury, mandatory challenger Whyte and promoter Frank Warren cooled tensions.

“We’ve worked hard in the gym, I believe in myself and I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Whyte said. “Victory by any means necessary I’ll do that. I’m not scared to take risks, it’s nothing new.

“It means everything to fight in my home country for the world title. It’s massive.

“Me and him didn’t expect to be here, especially me. I’ve taken risks time and time and time again. I’m ready to rock and roll.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Dillian Whyte prepared to do ‘whatever it takes’ to beat Tyson Fury