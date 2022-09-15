Digital Map Market To Develop Strongly And Cross USD 16.15 Mn By 2028

A new study estimates that the global digital mapping market will reach USD 16.15 million by 2027. This represents a 13.0% CAGR from 2020-2027. Due to a growing number of end-users, the market will see a significant increase in demand for both navigational software developers and Geographical Information System provider (GIS). Market growth has been accelerated by the increasing number of internet-connected smartphones. The demand for digital maps is expected to rise due to increased connectivity and semi-autonomous car use, as well as anticipated advancements in self-driving, navigation, and other technologies.

Digital map technology found its place in many industries including energy and power, transportation, logistics, transport, government, construction, transportation, and other. It offers advanced GIS, map analytics, and real-time tracking.

Driving Factors

The rapid growth of global digital map markets has been helped by an increase in the number and use of internet worldwide. The global digital map market will grow significantly as consumers become more dependent on digital mapping apps like Google Maps to find locations such as restaurants, ATMs and clinics as well as other establishments.

Complete the form to get your Sample Report : https://market.us/report/digital-map-market/request-sample/

Restraining Factors

On the other hand, large investments in information gathering are expected to limit the growth of the digital map market.

Market Key Trends

Geographic Information System is a key technology in digital map solutions. The GIs vendors are developing mobile-based geospatial sensor platform platforms. Digital map solutions are evolving with vector development techniques and map simulation techniques.

GIS-powered maps can be used to increase user access and enable real-time map execution. Data analytics is another emerging area to supplement the application of GIs with spatiotemporal and multidimensional connectivity.



Recent development

February 2019 – HERE Technologies created an innovative map, “HERE Cellular Signals”, to show updated information about mobile networks’ performance on roads in 196 countries. This new map will enable telecom solutions providers to improve customer satisfaction by allowing them to effectively manage their telecom networks.

January 2018: TomTom International B.V. launches “TomTom AutoStream”, an innovative map delivery service designed for autonomous driving. This new digital solution for automotive mapping is expected to increase automotive industry demand and highlight Tom Tom’s expertise in this area.

Inpixon Asset Tag was created in June 2021 to manage transportable rooms, medical instruments and repair field machinery.

Inpixon created RTLS Anchor board in February 2021. It was a platform that was intended to encourage widespread deployment of real-time location services (RTLS) within mainstream market operations.

Key Companies

Apple

TomTom

Google

AutoNavi

Micello

NavInfo

HERE

Baidu Maps

WikiMapia

Yahoo

MapmyIndia

Bing Maps

WoNoBo

ArcGIS Online

GeoMapserver

Mappy

Inrix

MapQuest

Bhuvan

Magellan Navigation

Segmentation

Type

Paid Software

Free Software

Application

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) :

What rate will the market grow in the next few years?

What market size is projected to occur by 2023?

Which are the top market players, according to the report?

What factors can slow down market growth?

What are the most popular uses of digital maps?

What functionality-wise are the segments of the market?

What is a Digital Map?

What are the key types of mapping that use digital map solutions?

What are the main drivers for the growth of digital map markets?

Which are the top vendors in the digital mapping market?

What is the market study period?

What is the growth rate for Digital Map Market?

Explore our report:

Lipid Testing market (Updated Report): A Study Combine With Challenges and Opportunities up to 2031

Li-Fi Devices market Strapping Growth Analysis Based on Future Opportunities by 2031

Laser Rangefinder market Reviewed in Latest Study Report 2022 With Forecast Estimation 2031

Laboratory Information System market Is Future Development, Vital Challenges and Forecast Analysis By 2031

Label-Free Detection Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Opportunities 2022-2031

Kanban Software market Expected a Major Surge in Revenue by 2031

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]