Ukrainian defenders are fighting “bloody battles” inside Mariupol’s Azovstal steel works against Russian forces, an Azov regiment commander has said.

In a brief video message posted to Telegram today, Denis Prokopenko said: “I am proud of my soldiers who are making superhuman efforts to contain the pressure of the enemy … the situation is extremely difficult.”

It follows reports from the city’s mayor earlier today that fighting has continued around the sprawling plant in Ukraine’s besieged southern port city.

The vast structure is the last stronghold of the Ukrainian defence forces in the region, underneath which it is believed an estimated 200 civilians are taking shelter from the Russian bombardment.

Yesterday, more than 100 civilians managed to leave the plant and had arrived safely in Zaporizhzhia.

But the city’s mayor Vadym Boichenko said contact has now been lost with the defenders inside the the steel plant.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s defence ministry said Moscow was attempting to up the intensity of its military operations in eastern Ukraine.

More follows

Source Link ‘Difficult bloody battles’ underway at Mariupol steel works, Ukrainian commander says