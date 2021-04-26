Dieticians Claim Eating Two Boiled Eggs As An Afternoon Snack Might Be Enough To Get A Protein Boost

Many of us usually reach for protein bars or nut butter whenever we need a protein boost. However, there are many other ways to include protein in the diet. Experts have said that eating eggs might be one of the easiest and best ways to get a protein boost. They have said that a large size egg contains 5 grams of protein. Eating two hard-boiled eggs as an afternoon snack provides 10 whole grams of protein in just one go. Apart from giving a protein boost, eggs have many other health benefits as well. Dieticians have said that eggs are a highly rich source of nutrients. The author of the book called The Sports Nutrition Playbook, Amy Goodson has said that the best advantages of an egg lie in its choline content. This nutrient is quite essential for brain growth and cognitive function. Eggs are highly rich in vitamin B-12 and iron as well. Health expert, Dr. Jamie Feit has said that eggs have all vital amino acids that are essential to build and repair body muscles. Eggs have B-vitamins, fat-soluble vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. A study that has been released in the International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism has shown that people who are trying to build muscles from exercise should eat a high protein diet, exercise induces faster metabolism and helps reduce weight as well. The amino acids that are found in eggs have enough protein the body needs to build muscles.

A dietician Ricci-Lee Holtz has said that eggs are quite crucial for the immune system. She has said that along with great micronutrients such as B-vitamins and choline, eggs contain vitamin D and vitamin A, which help improve nerve function, bone strength, and cell health and function as well. Health expert Jenna Gorham has said that eggs are highly rich in choline, iron, and B-vitamins. She has said that choline helps in the growth of the brain and spinal cord of unborn babies during pregnancy. At the same time, iron is crucial for the oxygen flow throughout the body. Jenna Gorham has said that women usually deal with iron deficiency due to their menstrual cycles. As per the health expert, low levels of iron can lead to fatigue, headaches, and other health issues. B-vitamins help improve brain health, immune function, and heart health. Although there are many nutrients that are found in egg yolk, egg whites contain around 60 percent of the protein that is found in eggs. Egg whites have fewer calories and are a great source of lean protein. Meghan Sedivy, who is a registered dietician, has said that whole eggs have 6 percent of the daily intake of vitamin D that is hard to find in other food items. Vitamin D is very important for bone strength and the immune system as well. Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption, said the expert.

Meghan Sedivy has said that choline that is found in egg yolk is very crucial for growing kids. Choline improves learning among infants and children. It supports liver function, brain health, mood and memory, and muscle movement. As per the expert, egg whites contain a nutrient that is known as selenium. Selenium has antioxidant properties that might reduce inflammation in the body and prevent cognitive decline. Health expert Lisa Young has said that eggs are the powerhouse of nutrients that are vital for eye health. Eggs have antioxidants called lutein and zeaxanthin; they can prevent macular degeneration and cataracts. Many dieticians have claimed that contrary to popular belief, eggs can help maintain normal levels of cholesterol in the body. With nutrients like choline and quality protein, eggs can increase the levels of good cholesterol in the bloodstream, said the experts. As eggs are very healthy and make people feel full for a long time, therefore, it helps a lot in weight loss. A study that has been done by experts from Harvard University has revealed that eggs can produce both good HDL cholesterol and bad LDL cholesterol in the body. Therefore, it is important to eat eggs in moderation.