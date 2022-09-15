Did Urvashi Rautela Apologize To Cricketer Rishabh Pant? Actor Calls Out ‘Scripted’ News Articles

Actor Urvashi Rautela and Cricketer Rishabh Pant continue to engage in public feuds over their rumoured link-up. This time, the actor is speaking up against the news articles claiming that she apologized to the 24-year-old cricketer over the fiasco. She also slammed meme pages for misinterpreting her words.

Earlier, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Rautela was asked about Rishabh Pant and their public feud. She had said in the interview, ”Seedhi baat no bakwas. And that’s why I will not be doing any bakwas,” She added with folded hands, ”All I want to say is….nothing. I am sorry.”

Many believed that the actor was apologizing to Rishabh Pant over their back-and-forth on social media that made headlines. However, that is simply not true and Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram story to set the records straight. She wrote, ”These days official news articles & so called meme pages (worst marketers) are more scripted than movies or a tv show!!! That sorry was for my fans & loved ones that I had nothing to say…”

Urvashi denied that that sorry was for Rishabh pant, and clarify via Instagram post.#UrvashiRautela #Rishabpant pic.twitter.com/27EwofpNJ8 — NatwarLal(Cat lover 🐈) (@natwarlal09) September 13, 2022

For those unaware, the entire fiasco started after the actor claimed in an interview that Rishabh Pant once waited for 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her. In response to her claims, the cricketer cryptically talked about people falsifying stories for fame.

