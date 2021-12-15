Did Tom Holland Just Hint At Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield's Cameo In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'? Find Out

With ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ striking the right note with critics, the early reviews of the Tom Holland starrer seem to be pretty impressive. And with the movie’s advance booking also generating a phenomenal response in domestic and international circuits, Marvel looks all set to taste success after multiple decent attempts this year. While ‘Black Widow’, ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ and ‘Eternals’ did a good business at the box office, they eventually fell short of their expectations. But with the massive buzz generated by ‘No Way Home’ even before its release, the movie looks all set to end Marvel’s log on a good note.

While the internet has been flooded with several reports related to the movie, but the rumour about Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield reprising their own versions of Spider-Man from previous outings has just gained momentum. And with fans really hoping to see the two join forces with Holland in ‘No Way Home’, the 25-year-old English actor was once again grilled about the Maguire and Garfield joining the upcoming Marvel movie. But it looks like Holland (known for revealing movie secrets in the past) managed to dodge the questions successfully.

Joined by cast members Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, Holland recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show. While Holland successfully averted many questioned darted at him in regards to the reported cameos, the actor said, “I was at a party, and I bumped into Andrew,” to which Kimmel promptly asked, “Wrap party?” The animated banter which has now gone viral on the internet surely raised a lot of eyebrows. Check it out here:

The cast of #SpiderManNoWayHome adresses the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield rumors! pic.twitter.com/HP8a3safu9 — Straight2theFACT (@Straight2theF) December 14, 2021

The Jon Watts directorial which is all set to release tomorrow in India has already broken many advance box office records. While the mystery surrounding Maguire and Garfield joining the cast continues to be unanswered, the Marvel project is surely bringing back Spider-Man’s arch-nemesis: Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) back in ‘No Way Home’. The movie will also feature Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Batalon and Marisa Tomei reprising their roles from the previous Marvel instalments.

Cover Image: Shutterstock/Instagram

