Did 'Shark Tank India' Contestants Bash Ashneer Grover At Their Recent Viral Meet? Find Out

‘Shark Tank India’ which premiered in December last year on SonyLIV, continues to trend on various social media despite concluding in February. While the entertaining panel of judges have gone on to become a common name in Indian households, a few contestants have also ended up becoming internet sensations. And one of them is Niti Singhal, the founder of Twee In One.

While she recently shared an interesting post featuring ‘Shark Tank India’ contestant and founder of Sippline founder Rohit Warrier, fans quickly flooded the comments section with several questions which even involved judge/shark Ashneer Grover. Responding to the question if they bashed Grover at their now-viral meet, Niti revealed that they barely spoke about him.

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’ Contestants Promote Their Brands Together In Viral Video; Internet Says ‘United By Ashneer Grover’s Rant’

Speaking about their meeting, Niti told Hindustan Times that a few entrepreneurs, who stay in and around Mumbai decided to meet and discuss their business ideas. “All of us Shark Tank contestants in or around Mumbai had planned to get together once and it just materialised recently. It’s good because it allows you to unwind and chat with like-minded people,” she said.

Taking to Instagram, Niti had shared a video in which she teamed up with Rohit to promote their respective brands. And interestingly, they both were on the receiving end of Ashneer Grover’s wrath on the show. So when she posted the clip, it instantly grabbed everyone’s attention and went viral within no time.

The panel of judges on Shark Tank India also included successful entrepreneurs like Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal.

SEE ALSO: Namita Thapar Reviews ‘Shark Tank India’ Co-Judge Vineeta Singh’s Cosmetics Brand; Latter Responds – Watch

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Did 'Shark Tank India' Contestants Bash Ashneer Grover At Their Recent Viral Meet? Find Out