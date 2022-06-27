Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor on Monday morning and broke the internet. The couple tied the knot earlier this year in April after dating for several years. Alia and Ranbir will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time in the upcoming movie Brahmastra. Mashable India recently sat down for a chat with Ranbir Kapoor and we think that the actor hinted at Alia’s pregnancy all along and we never noticed.

SEE ALSO: Not Alia Bhatt Or Deepika Padukone, THIS Actor Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Favourite Leading Lady; Watch Exclusive Video

Ranbir Kapoor was asked if he had any tattoos and would he get one in the future. The actor replied and said that he didn’t have any at the moment, but he will get his kids’ names tattooed or his and Alia’s lucky number 8. He said. “ I might get a number 8 tattooed or my going to be children’s name.” Watch the exclusive video below.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her and Ranbir looking at an ultrasound image and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon,” with an infinity symbol and heart emoticons. Take a look at the post here.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Did Ranbir Kapoor Hint At Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy? 'I Would Get My Kids Name Tatooed'- Watch Exclusive Video