Did Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Not Charge Any Fees For ‘Brahmastra’? Ayan Mukerji Confirms

Brahmastra emerged as one of the biggest Hindi movies of 2022 and was reportedly made on a humungous budget if Rs. 360 crores. There had reports that lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt did not charge any money for the movie, however, it was not confirmed. Ayan Mukerji has now confirmed that the actors indeed did not charge any extra money for the movie and also revealed why they decided to make the sacrifice.

In an interview with trade analyst Komal Nahta, Ranbir Kapoor who was asked why he chose to forgo his fees, Ayan answered instead and said, “The truth is that the film has been made because of a lot of personal sacrifice. It is true that the amount that Ranbir would make as a star actor, he didn’t take anything for the making of Brahmastra. This is a very, very big thing, because it would not be possible to make this film.”

Ayan also spoke about Alia’s fees and said, “When she joined the film, this was 2014, she only had a couple of releases. She isn’t the star that she is today. The amount that was fixed for Alia in this film was not a very big amount, but even that small amount, by the time we completed the film, even Alia said that all of it has gone into the making of the film.”

Ranbir also explained why he decided not to take fees and said, “Aapne jo prashna pucha ki maine kuch charge kiya ya nhi kiya, actually maine kiya. This is an equity I have for life, I’m also part producer of the film. Meri nazariya aur soch long run hai. Maine part one me paese nhi liye but eventually jo faith aur belief hai ki 3 parts m jo yeh film bana sakti hai , that is beyond anything I’d get as an actor, price as an actor.”

