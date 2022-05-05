Did Marvel Just Confirm 'Moon Knight' Season 2 By Introducing Jake Lockley? Here's What We Know

After the phenomenal success of ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’, Marvel managed to hit the bull’s eye once again with their latest miniseries ‘Moon Knight’. The plot of the series which revolves around Oscar Isaac’s characters, Marc Spector and Steven Grant, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30, end yesterday, but Marvel once again hit a masterstroke by hinting at another season by sharing a glimpse Jake Lockley, Marc’s third alter in the mid-post credit scene.

While fans hope Marvel to return with another season of ‘Moon Knight’ soon, the sixth episode served as a befitting end as it covered all loose ends brilliantly. But like always Marvel once again left the audience on a cliffhanger with the mid-post credit scene.

Popularly known for his brutality, Marvel finally introduced Jake Lockley, Marc’s third alter, while killing Harrow and leaving Khonshu more concerned than ever. And with the premise setting up as a good storyline for the next season, Marvel’s decision to go ahead with it is still unknown. But we are sure that Marvel did tease us with the character as there were many instances in ‘Moon Knight’ where both Marc and Steven were confused by their actions.

While the fifth episode managed to dig deep into Marc’s life and revealing the true identity of Steven Grant, Marvel has managed to present the main character, whose suffering from dissociative identity disorder with sheer brilliance.

Apart from Isaac, ‘Moon Knight’ also features Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow and May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly, who have also impressed the audience with their stellar on-screen performance. And while fans are eager for Marvel to announce the next season of ‘Moon Knight’, studio’s decision to change the title from series finale to season finale did grab a lot of attention.

