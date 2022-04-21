Did Hardik Pandya Leave IPL To Perform With Doja Cat At Coachella? Fans Dish Theories As Pic Goes Viral

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is popularly known for his on-field performance and off-field syle, has been trending on the internet as a photo of his doppelganger performing with Doja Cat at Coachella 2022 has gone viral online. While many believed it to be the Gujarat Titans’ skipper, a closer look at the viral photo will clear all your doubts. But the confusion did witness fans coming up with interesting theories.

While the uncanny resemblance between the artist and Hardik is sure to amaze you, this photo of the former performing at the music fest with Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini a.k.a. Doja Cat has grabbed everyone’s attention. Check out how the interent reacted here:

Hardik Pandya Is Multi Talented Person First Cricketer, Then Wrestler And Now Dancer 😂🔥 https://t.co/tM8JEUsC4k — Anshu IK23 (@anshuu23) April 20, 2022

Once you see it, you just can’t unsee it 😯 — AnandChapekar (@AnandChapekar) April 20, 2022

i respect the side hustle 🫡 — ayu (@AwryJex) April 20, 2022

Things we do for designer clothes and expensive watches — Sanyam Bhandari (@insaneyam) April 19, 2022

Maybe cricket wasn’t enough!! — Tojo (@tojo329) April 20, 2022

Apart from leading IPL’s new franchise Gujarat Titans, Hardik has been having dream run this season. While his team tops the points table with five wins from six matches, Pandya recently slammed a spectacular 87 against Rajasthan Royal at the DY Patil Stadium.

While Gujarat Titans continue to beat their opponents and continue their victorious juggernaut run in their franchise’s inaugural IPL season, Pandya had to face the heat when a video of him abusing teammate Mohammed Shami on-field went viral on the internet. Read more about it here.

On the other hand, Doja Cat, who recently won a Grammy for her track ‘Kiss Me More’ had announced that she would be retiring soon, but at the music concert she paused her performance and motivated the audience to believe in themselves. “Coachella, don’t give up. Don’t quit. Believe in yourself. I love you,” she told the crowd.

SEE ALSO: Hardik Pandya Fan Lands Himself In Trouble As His Unique ‘Resignation’ Banner Goes Viral

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Did Hardik Pandya Leave IPL To Perform With Doja Cat At Coachella? Fans Dish Theories As Pic Goes Viral