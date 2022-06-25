Did Chris Hemsworth Just Recreate Ajay Devgn's Iconic Stunt In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'? Internet Thinks So

With the release date of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ inching closer, MCU fans have been trying to decipher the plot as more and more teasers and posters make their way on the internet. But what has grabbed everyone’s attention is an action sequence from one of the ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ teasers that is reminding desi-MCU fans of Ajay Devgn’s iconic stunt from ‘Phool Aur Kaante’.

While the Indian actor made a grand entry with a split stunt on bikes in the 1991 Sandesh Kohli directorial, Hemsworth can be seen pulling off a similar kind-of-a-scene in the teaser of the Marvel movie. And looks like fans are having a gala time sharing hilarious memes and posts comparing the both the scenes. Check them out here:

Interestingly, Christian Bale, who essays the role of Gorr the God Butcher in a recent media interaction had revealed that he had no idea about what Marvel Cinematic Universe was until he became a part of the upcoming Marvel project. “I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered shit, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was,” Bale revealed his reaction when he read about reports talking about him joining MCU.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ also stars Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Dave Bautista, Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Jaimie Alexander and Pom Klementieff in pivotal roles, is slated to release on July 7, 2022, in theatres.

