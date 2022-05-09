Diane Keaton says Reese Witherspoon’s 18-year-old son is ‘gorgeous’

Diane Keaton has opened up about how she previously confused Reese Witherspoon’s son, Deacon, for Leonardo DiCaprio and detailed that she still thinks the 18-year-old actor is “gorgeous”.

The 76-year-old actor discussed an Instagram post dedicated to male beauty, which she posted last November, during a sneak peek of her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Television host Ellen DeGeneres played a clip from Keaton’s Instagram video, which featured a photo of Deacon, who the Annie Hall star had originally thought was DiCaprio.

“Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio, give me a break, even when he was a kid,” Keaton said in the clip.

DeGeneres corrected Keaton and explained to her that the photo she’d chosen was actually of Witherspoon’s son. However, Keaton still expressed that she thought Deacon was attractive.

“Oh I made that mistake,” she said. “But look at him, that’s gorgeous.”

The Something’s Gotta Give star then asked DeGenres how old Deacon was, and the television host jokingly responded: “Too young for you.”

DeGeneres went on to note that Witherspoon’s son was still a “child” who does “look similar to Leo” in the picture that Keaton had shared. Keaton agreed and joked that maybe Deacon would like to “get to know” her.

DeGenres also joked about Keaton’s love for men in general throughout her life.

“You like men so much,” she said. “You are such a connoisseur of men. You are.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Keaton discussed her friendship with Justin Bieber and how she was a part of the music video for his song Ghost. According to Keaton, working with the 28-year-old singer on the video was “so much fun,” as he’s a “great man”.

“No really, he’s a great man, young man,” she said. “Gorgeous and genius.”

“It was one of the most pleasant experiences of my life,” she added.

She also recalled how she was first introduced to Bieber back in 2015, while guest starring on DeGeneres’ show.

“Well that was fun,” she said about the experience. “I loved it.”

She then praised Bieber, noting how wonderful he is as a person. “He is totally adorable,” she continued. “He’s the greatest guy, honest to god. He’s really special.”

