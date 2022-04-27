Dhanush's Strikes A Superhero Pose In First Look From Russo Brothers 'The Gray Man'; Fans Say 'Next Avenger'

Fans went crazy on Twitter last night as Netflix finally unveiled the first look of Dhanush from Russo Brothers upcoming action thriller movie The Gray Man. Dhanush will be sharing the screen with actors like Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, Rege-Jean Page and more in the action flick. As Dhanush’s first look was unveiled, fans reacted and left their reactions on social media. The Gray Man is based on the novel written by Mark Greaney.

In the photo shared by Netflix India, Dhanush could be seen striking a pose similar to Spider-Man on top of a car whilst he wore a dapper looking suit. Sharing the photo, Netflix wrote, “THE FIRST LOOK OF @dhanushkraja IN THE GRAY MAN IS HERE AND IT’S VERA MAARI VERA MAARI #TheGrayMan.”

THE FIRST LOOK OF @dhanushkraja IN THE GRAY MAN IS HERE AND IT’S VERA MAARI VERA MAARI 🔥#TheGrayMan pic.twitter.com/eAYxQfXqWQ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 26, 2022

Reacting to the first look, one user wrote, “Close enough #Thegrayman, Next Avenger @dhanushkraja loading.” Take a look at some of the reactions here.

ooh dhanush gets the superhero landing pose in the gray man pic.twitter.com/H7uQJDOE1k — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) April 26, 2022

Hope he has a meaty Antoganist role in the movie #TheGrayMan the fact that #Dhanush will be interacting with Evans, Gosling, Ana feels so crazy and exciting at the same time…kudos to @Russo_Brothers for bringing actors across the globe for this biggie. pic.twitter.com/JYUwzYxiF8 — McEnroe (@McEnroe4ver) April 26, 2022

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Thalaivar First Look from his International movie #TheGrayMan 👌👌 !! Feeling so happy and excited to tweet this. Proud and proud. @dhanushkraja love u thalaivaa @Russo_Brothers @ChrisEvans @RyanGosling

THE GRAY MAN. pic.twitter.com/BllrbuPptX — Mani Dhanush (@TonyjaaMani) April 27, 2022

My two fav actors in the same film I can’t 😭😭😭 Look at Chris omg 🤤🤤 And Dhanush as usual rocking 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/MFCh8vkLB3 — SammysWalker (Sam Week) (@Darsh0609) April 27, 2022

The Gray Man follows Gray Man played by Ryan Gosling, a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry. He is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen played by Chris Evans, a former member of Court’s CIA team. The movie also stars Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura. The Gray Man will release on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

*Takes a deep breath*

RYAN GOSLING 💥 CHRIS EVANS 💥 ANA DE ARMAS 💥 DHANUSH 💥 REGÉ-JEAN PAGE 💥

THE GRAY MAN – directed by Anthony and Joe Russo arrives on July 22, only on Netflix!

*BRB, taking more deep breaths* pic.twitter.com/qWl6pEWggL — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 26, 2022

