'Dhaakad' Vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Here Is What Twitter Thinks About Kangana Ranaut And Kartik Aaryan's Movies

Its Kangana Ranaut vs Kartik Aaryan at the box office this Friday, as Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 finally released in theatres. It will be really interesting to see who will emerge as the winner as both movies are from very different genres. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror/comedy while Dhaakad is a spy thriller movie. The cast members of both the movies have left no stones unturned to promote their movies. Take a look at what netizens think about Kangana and Kartik’s movie and who is faring better.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter review

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles and is the spiritual sequel of the 2006 iconic movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The Kartik Aaryan starrer already had things made tough because it has constantly been compared to its predecessor. So far the movie has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from netizens. Several netizens have pointed out that Tabu’s acting stole the show while others said that the movie was quite entertaining. Take a look at the reviews here.

Dhaakad Twitter review

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Ghai and stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee. The movie has also been receiving mixed reviews but has been praised for its action scenes. Several netizens have said that Kangana’s action scenes were really good and Arjun Rampal’s acting was also top-notch. Take a look at the reviews here.

Looks like both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad are off to a good start, both the movies are receiving mixed responses from the audience. It has been reported that Kartik Aaryan starrer has been released on a bigger number of screens compared to Kangana Ranaut’s movie. Fans of both the actors will have to wait and see which movie will work better at the box office.

