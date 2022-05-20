'Dhaakad' Vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Here Is What Twitter Thinks About Kangana Ranaut And Kartik Aaryan's Movies

Its Kangana Ranaut vs Kartik Aaryan at the box office this Friday, as Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 finally released in theatres. It will be really interesting to see who will emerge as the winner as both movies are from very different genres. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror/comedy while Dhaakad is a spy thriller movie. The cast members of both the movies have left no stones unturned to promote their movies. Take a look at what netizens think about Kangana and Kartik’s movie and who is faring better.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter review

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles and is the spiritual sequel of the 2006 iconic movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The Kartik Aaryan starrer already had things made tough because it has constantly been compared to its predecessor. So far the movie has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from netizens. Several netizens have pointed out that Tabu’s acting stole the show while others said that the movie was quite entertaining. Take a look at the reviews here.

First day first show done. The role of rooh baba was made for @TheAaryanKartik. Tabu mam, OMG!!! and @advani_kiara, fabulous.🎉💥 Par @akshaykumar sir ka cameo hota at least in the title track with Kartik to bhai katai zehar ho jaana tha🥺 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 — Saurabh Abhishek (@Saurabh_ab) May 20, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is thrilling and thoroughly entertaining. Though the horror element seems like a cameo, the entire film is hysterical. It is Kartik and Tabu who carry the film on their shoulders. His fatafati performance makes this a Blockbuster.@advani_kiara is cute af ❤️❤️ — Indian Box-office (@Indianboxoffic3) May 20, 2022

Now talking about #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 , #KartikAaryan is probably the only actor who could do this. He made sure that we do not miss #AkshayKumar. No words for #Tabu. She literally overtook Part 1 in terms of her performance. #Kartik & #Tabu are pillars!! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 20, 2022

#OneWordReview…#BhoolBhulaiyaa2: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Horror. Comedy. And, of course, two smashing songs… #BB2 is a complete entertainment package… A joyride that delivers what it promised: Non-stop entertainment… WILL END DRY SPELL AT THE #BO. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review pic.twitter.com/xk7Z7A6wQ6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is timepass pop-corn entertainer with a blend of thrills, chills & laughs – the right ingrediants of a HIT film. While premise does require suspension of disbelief, it’s #AneesBazmee‘s conviction over the madness that sails it through — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) May 19, 2022

REVIEW: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 – Horrible direction & weak script ruins this film. Too many wasted characters. Songs are shot beautifully but camerawork in rest of the movie is avg. Works in parts. Barring few funny moments and #KartikAaryan, nothing else makes sense. AVERAGE

⭐️⭐️½ — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) May 19, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is Strictly Average. ⭐⭐💫. Best part is #Tabu. Brilliant performer likes her can make sloppy writing sequence works. Some Comedy moments saves the plot. #KiaraAdvani get restricted in limited screen presence, but she is good.#BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review pic.twitter.com/1eHJIXzXhM — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) May 20, 2022

Dhaakad Twitter review

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Ghai and stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee. The movie has also been receiving mixed reviews but has been praised for its action scenes. Several netizens have said that Kangana’s action scenes were really good and Arjun Rampal’s acting was also top-notch. Take a look at the reviews here.

BGM taking the movie to vera level ..nice to hav hollywood level cinematography in a desi flick. No doubt this is toughest role in Kangana’s career & she scored perfect 💯.#Dhaakad #DhaakadReview — Pradeep D (@PradeepDesai008) May 20, 2022

#Dhaakad (first half)- #KanganaRanaut looks smoking hot & so her performance… action & VFX work is terrific… it’s stylish but unfortunately not engaging#DhaakadReview #Chiubaba — Chiubaba (@Chiubaba1) May 20, 2022

#KanganaRanaut voice is irritating as hell,the script is so weak & predictable that you are wondering has it made by just mixing all the movies?Like there is no originality even in 1 scene,100 Netflix show has been done on human trafficking better than this. 1.5⭐️ #dhaakadreview — Pari (@Parihoomein) May 20, 2022

#DhaakadReview ⭐⭐ Rating – 2/5

it’s confusing , irritating

Its combination of Everything actions,sparkle,Vfx with storyline feels like your are watching cartoon version of Avengers,Wtf !

That’s funny too ,only for Kids

Young Adult will not enjoy it !#KanganaRanaut #Dhaakad — Prashant Mishra (@PrashantMi555) May 20, 2022

Review – #Dhaakad

Rating – 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Dhaakad is a Solid Spy action film studded with some extraordinary performance by #KanganaRanaut & #ArjunRampal, Raw, fast paced and a no nonsense film, action begins right away from scene 1…. MUST WATCH…. #DhaakadReview #AgniAgayi pic.twitter.com/MaBc75hFex — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 20, 2022

#Dhaakad is a next gen action thriller nd #KanganaRanaut u nailed it thru from entry to finish she will give u goosebumps moments throughout.For all story lovers story has twists & will keep u on d edge because of #Agni. #ArjunRampal nd #DivyaDutta too good #DhaakadReview (1/3) — RealityLive (@LockUppReview) May 20, 2022

Out of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 & #Dhaakad ,we’d pick #Dhaakad bcz it stands 4 females beating up men in a full-fledged #bollywood film which is rare.Though d film cld hve done better in d last 30 mins, we must support female centric action films #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review #DhaakadReview — Surabhi Jajodia (@SurabhiJajodia) May 20, 2022

#DhaakadReview #Dhaakad is POWERFUL. UNCONVENTIONAL . FUTURISTIC.

While #KanganaRanaut surpasses VERSATILITY, #ArjunRampal is the MODERN VENOM with #DivyaDutta having her own charm. But, it is #SaswataChatterjee who SHINES throughout. HARDCORE ACTION included with GRIPPING 1/n pic.twitter.com/h0FOq2z1Qt — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 19, 2022

Looks like both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad are off to a good start, both the movies are receiving mixed responses from the audience. It has been reported that Kartik Aaryan starrer has been released on a bigger number of screens compared to Kangana Ranaut’s movie. Fans of both the actors will have to wait and see which movie will work better at the box office.

