'Dhaakad' Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut And Arjun Rampal Clash Fiercly As They Deliver High Octaved Action Scenes

Posted on April 29, 2022 0 Comments0

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer action-thriller Dhaakad was unveiled on Friday. The movie stars Ranaut as Agent Agni who is on a mission to gather Intel and eliminate Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker played by Arjun Rampal. The movie also stars Divya Dutta in a pivotal role and has been directed by Razneesh Ghai.

SEE ALSO: Ahead Of ‘Dhaakad’ Trailer Release, Kangana Ranaut Fires Fresh Salvo Against Karan Johar; Calls Him ‘Fading 90s Director’

The trailer definitely manages to capture the audiences attention as it features some really impressive action scenes. The trailer starts off with Ranaut’s character as she gets a mission to eliminate Arjun Rampal who is running some illegal business. Apart from some action scenes and some emotional flashbacks of Kangana’s character, not much can be deciphered about the plot of the movie. The movie is all set to release in the theatres on. Watch the trailer of Dhaakad here.

As soon as the trailer was released, netizens took to Twitter and left their reactions. One user wrote, “All the set pieces are looking way to sexy, I mean how can you take your eyes off them! Also, the action choreography and the storytelling is hella exciting. I just wish the film delivers even much more than what we saw in the teaser & trailer. #DhaakadTrailer #Dhaakad.” Take a look at some of the reactions here.

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : 'Dhaakad' Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut And Arjun Rampal Clash Fiercly As They Deliver High Octaved Action Scenes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *