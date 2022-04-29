'Dhaakad' Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut And Arjun Rampal Clash Fiercly As They Deliver High Octaved Action Scenes

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer action-thriller Dhaakad was unveiled on Friday. The movie stars Ranaut as Agent Agni who is on a mission to gather Intel and eliminate Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker played by Arjun Rampal. The movie also stars Divya Dutta in a pivotal role and has been directed by Razneesh Ghai.

The trailer definitely manages to capture the audiences attention as it features some really impressive action scenes. The trailer starts off with Ranaut’s character as she gets a mission to eliminate Arjun Rampal who is running some illegal business. Apart from some action scenes and some emotional flashbacks of Kangana’s character, not much can be deciphered about the plot of the movie. The movie is all set to release in the theatres on. Watch the trailer of Dhaakad here.

As soon as the trailer was released, netizens took to Twitter and left their reactions. One user wrote, “All the set pieces are looking way to sexy, I mean how can you take your eyes off them! Also, the action choreography and the storytelling is hella exciting. I just wish the film delivers even much more than what we saw in the teaser & trailer. #DhaakadTrailer #Dhaakad.” Take a look at some of the reactions here.

like there’s no words to describe how powerful kangana ranaut is looking in #DhaakadTrailer. pic.twitter.com/7SLrGU2om0 — .🦄 (@Kangystan) April 29, 2022

Wow Wow Wow 🤩 #Dhaakad What a Trailer Man🔥 Its Just Amazing💥#KanganaRanaut Take a bow 🙇‍♂️ ❤️ You are Exceptional💥This is Gonna be Epic💥Just ruling it with Badass Attitude & Savage💥🙌 #DhaakadTrailer #AgentAgni 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bpfLH5oHo7 — Aryan Rajput (@aryanrajput22) April 29, 2022

All the set pieces are looking way to sexy, I mean how can you take your eyes off them! Also, the action choreography and the storytelling is hella exciting. I just wish the film delivers even much more than what we saw in the teaser & trailer. #DhaakadTrailer #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/UjEwfoMCkK — उज्जल | UJJAL (@beujjal) April 29, 2022

This is the trailer of #dhaakad . Indian’s first female centric spy thriller movie on this scale.this just awesome shabd nhi hai mere pas . And Kangana’s punch in this scene 🔥🔥🔥#DhaakadTrailer #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/BF4DANAoCT — DHAAKAD KAYA (@KayaForKangana) April 29, 2022

After watching #DhaakadTrailer . I can only say that #KanganaRanaut is the best actress of Indian cinema.#Dhaakad Trailer 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ekwZR1nYoz — Aɴɪᴋᴇᴛ ꧁༺ɖɦǟǟӄǟɖ༻꧂ (@Aniket_Dhaakad) April 29, 2022

#KanganaRanaut looks fab in the #DhaakadTrailer as a badass spy/ killing machine whatever she is meant to be. Hope the action choreography does justice to her presence in the film. — Renuka Vyavahare (@renukaVyavahare) April 29, 2022

KANGANA the CHEMELEON RANAUT. ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING TRAILER COMPLETELY GIVING INTERNATIONAL VIBES.#DhaakadTrailer pic.twitter.com/KyRu9pmulc — TweetuSultanL is Dhaakad 🔪 (@TweetuSultanL) April 29, 2022

#DhaakadTrailer is BRILLIANT.. Loaded with Phenomenal action scenes & cinematography.. #KanganaRanaut NAILS IT.. This is undoubtedly biggest women centric action film made in the country.. 20th May Release. #Dhaakad https://t.co/kGdFjiloif — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 29, 2022

Noone knows to live the character with all it’s shade better than Sir Ranaut 🥺#DhaakadTrailer #KanganaRanaut ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/0b4obQjMKY — Phoenix ❤️‍🔥 (@Flame_Hashiraa) April 29, 2022

