'Dhaakad' Teaser Sees Kangana Ranaut's Agent Agni Channel Black Widow In Violent Spy Thriller

After launching controversial reality TV show Lock Upp, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to appear in the upcoming film Dhaakad. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film will also feature Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi and more. Described as “India’s first female-led mega action thriller” the title is a spy flick. Following a few glimpses into the film, the makers have now dropped the first official teaser of Dhaakad.

In Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut (Queen, Manikarnika) plays agent Agni. The film sees her don multiple disguises, each seemingly inspired by iconic female spies. The largely derivative set of looks includes a few that have a strong Black Widow recall. Not to compare her to the beloved Marvel character, but you get the idea. The short clip also sees agent Agni spilling blood as she goes from one combat scene to another. Between stabbing the hell out of her opponents and going on a trigger-happy rampage, the character does it all. And she does it while donning a slew of wigs including a blonde one. Check out the action-heavy teaser of Dhaakad here:

The brief description of the film reads, “In a world where people put out the fire, Agni is coming to set ablaze the screens with high octane action and a bold stance.”

Dhaakad is written by Razneesh Ghai, Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra with Ghai also contributing to the screenplay alongside Rajiv Menon. The film is produced by Deepa Mukut and Sohel Maklai.

Dhaakad will likely see Kangana Ranaut in many combat sequences which are reportedly choreographed by international coordinators. Meanwhile, co-stars Arun Rampal and Divya Dutta will play villains in the film. Looks like agent Agni has her work cut out for her.

Dhaakad is all set to arrive in cinemas on May 20, 2022.

