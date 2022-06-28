Devastating aftermath of wildfire caused by portable BBQ shared by Dorset firefighters

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service have shared footage of the devastating aftermath of a wildfire caused by a portable BBQ.

Firefighters were called to the scene, close to Wareham on Monday (27 June), to tackle the blaze.

A video of the charred landscape has since been shared on social media.

“If you’re camping or cooking outdoors please think and do it safely. This incident – the damage, wildlife affected and time spent putting it out – could have been avoided,” the fire service tweeted.

