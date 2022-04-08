Destroyed Russian military vehicles left strewn across motorway near Kyiv

Destroyed Russian military vehicles have been left strewn across a motorway close to Kyiv.

The footage has been geolocated to Berezivka, 15 miles west of Ukraine‘s capital, according to Sky News.

In the video, the remains of vehicles sit in the middle of the near-destroyed road, as a van and a car attempt to drive through the wreckage.

Russia has “fully withdrawn” its forces from Kyiv in recent days and is expected to instead focus its attack on the eastern part of Ukraine.

