Desperate search for toddler who vanished from babysitter’s house continues into second day

The desperate search for a toddler who vanished from his babysitter’s house in Massachusetts has continued into a second day, according to police.

Authorities say that the three-year-old boy, who is named Harry, was reported missing from a home in Lowell at around 9.30am on Tuesday.

A neighbour told investigators that they saw the youngster playing in the yard of the property, which is 30 miles from Boston, at 9.15am.

