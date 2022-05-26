Desperate parents urged ‘unprepared’ police to stop Texas primary school gunman

Police who responded to the Texas school massacre have been accused of being “unprepared” and failing to respond quickly enough to the mass school shooting.

Officers had to be urged to enter the building where the gunman’s rampage killed 21 people, witnesses to the atrocity have said.

The US was rocked by the school tragedy on Tuesday after Salvador Ramos opened fire in a classroom at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers.

A police investigation is now underway to determine the sequence of events up to and during the massacre.

The 18-year-old assailant, who barricaded himself into a classroom, was inside the school for around 40 minutes before being killed by Border Control agents.

Questions are now being raised about the police response.

Remy Ragsdale, 3, attends a protest over the massacre organized by Moms Demand Action on Wednesday May 25, 2022 (Austin American-Statesman)

“Go in there! Go in there!” a women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said 24-year-old Juan Carranza, who saw the scene from outside his house, across the street from the school in the close-knit town of Uvalde.

Mr Carranza said the officers did not go in.

Javier Cazares, whose fourth grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, said he raced to the school when he heard about the shooting, arriving while police were still gathered outside the building.

Upset that police were not moving in, he raised the idea of charging into the school with other bystanders.

“Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,” he said. “More could have been done.”

“They were unprepared,” he added.

Minutes earlier, Mr Carranza had watched as Ramos crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people outside a nearby funeral home who ran away uninjured.

People walk with flowers to honor the victims in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Officials say he “encountered” a school district security officer outside the school, though there were conflicting reports from authorities on whether the men exchanged gunfire.

After running inside, he fired at two arriving Uvalde police officers, injuring them, outside the building, said Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine.

After entering the school, Ramos charged into one classroom and began to kill.

He “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom”, Christopher Olivarez of the Department of Public Safety told CNN. “It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter.”

All those killed were in the same classroom, he said.

Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw told reporters that 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when Ramos opened fire on the school security officer to when the tactical team shot him, though a department spokesman said later that they could not give a solid estimate of how long the gunman was in the school or when he was killed.

“The bottom line is law enforcement was there,” Mr McCraw said. “They did engage immediately. They did contain [Ramos] in the classroom.”

Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, who was killed (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Meanwhile, a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation said Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key.

Mr Carranza said the officers should have entered the school sooner.

“There were more of them. There was just one of him,” he said.

Uvalde is a largely Latino town of some 16,000 people about 75 miles (120 kilometres) from the Mexican border. Robb Elementary, which has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades, is a single-storey brick structure in a mostly residential neighbourhood of modest homes.

Before attacking the school, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother at the home they shared, authorities said.

Neighbour Gilbert Gallegos, 82, who lives across the street and has known the Ramos family for decades, said he was puttering in his yard when he heard the shots.

Ramos ran out the front door and across the small yard to the truck parked in front of the house. He seemed panicked, Mr Gallegos said, and had trouble getting the truck out of park before racing away.

His grandmother emerged covered in blood: “She says, ‘Berto, this is what he did. He shot me.”‘ She was taken to hospital.

Mr Gallegos, whose wife called 911, said he had heard no arguments before or after the shots, and knew of no history of bullying or abuse of Ramos, who he rarely saw.

Investigators also shed no light on Ramos’ motive for the attack, which also left at least 17 people wounded.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.

Ramos legally bought the rifle and a second one like it last week, just after his birthday, authorities said.

About a half-hour before the mass shooting, Ramos sent the first of three online messages warning about his plans, Mr Abbott said.

He wrote that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot her. In the last note, sent about 15 minutes before he reached Robb Elementary, he said he was going to shoot up an elementary school.

Ramos sent the private messages via Facebook, said company spokesman Andy Stone.

Grief engulfed Uvalde as the details emerged.

The dead include Eliahna Garcia, an outgoing 10-year-old who loved to sing, dance and play basketball; a fellow fourth-grader, Xavier Javier Lopez, who had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming; and a teacher, Eva Mireles, whose husband is an officer with the school district’s police department.

The tragedy was the latest in a seemingly unending wave of mass shootings across the US in recent years. Just 10 days earlier, 10 black people were shot to death in a racist attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

The attack was the deadliest school shooting in the US since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

Amid calls for tighter restrictions on firearms, the Republican governor repeatedly talked about mental health struggles among Texas young people and argued that tougher gun laws in Chicago, New York and California are ineffective.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is running against Mr Abbott for governor, interrupted Wednesday’s news conference, calling the tragedy “predictable”.

Pointing his finger at Mr Abbott, he said: “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen.”

Mr O’Rourke was escorted out as some in the room yelled at him.

Texas has some of the most gun-friendly laws in the nation and has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the US over the past five years.

“I just don’t know how people can sell that type of a gun to a kid 18 years old,” Siria Arizmendi, the aunt of victim Eliahna Garcia, said angrily through tears. “What is he going to use it for but for that purpose?”

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that “the Second Amendment is not absolute” as he called for new limitations on guns in the wake of the massacre.

But the prospects for reform of the nation’s gun regulations appeared dim. Repeated attempts over the years to expand background checks and enact other curbs have run into Republican opposition in Congress.

