Desi Twitter Is Upset About ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Live-Action Casting, Here’s Why It Makes Sense

One of the oldest and most widely known anime shows is Avatar: The Last Airbender. The fandom of the show was very happy when a live-action series was announced in 2018. The feelings, however, weren’t mutual when the casting was announced. Fans were hoping to see a diverse cast, especially after the previous whitewashed version directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film released in 2010, not only cast white actors for most of leading characters but also butchered the story to incorporate the entire series in under three hours of runtime.

The new live-action adaptation brought some relief to the fandom when the makers acknowledged the wrongdoings of the previous film and confirmed that the new show will star a diverse cast. The new main cast for the film was announced in December 2021 after the original makers parted from the show. The early cast included the main characters and some supporting roles including Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Elizabeth Yu (Azula), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Iroh), Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Ozai), Maria Zhang (Suki), Tamlyn Tomita (Yukari), Yvonne Chapman (Avatar Kyoshi) and Casey Camp-Horinek (Gran Gran).

The full cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1, coming soon.

The news left many desi fans upset, as the list did not include a single brown-skinned actor. Desi fans on Twitter and Reddit expressed their disappointment with the lack of diversity as the majority of the cast was East Asian and white when the show draws major inspiration from Hinduism. Even the title of the show Avatar comes from a Sanskrit word that refers to a specific concept from Hindu mythology. Its meaning of reincarnation is also used to describe Aang’s return as a powerful being. There’s also the Earth Kingdom, the Sun warrior tribe, also many singular characters and cities that derive from Hinduism and other South Asian cultures.

Many pointed out that the leading character Sokka and Katara, both in the anime are brown-skinned and they should not have been light-washed by Netflix when casting for the live-action series.

atla live action predictions they will cast only one desi man in the show and he will be the monkey chanting “om” when aang goes to meet koh — mimi 🤎 mailee canon (@firdausnila_) May 26, 2022

Not watching the Netflix version of ATLA. They’ve shown they don’t care about representation & will hire the most white-passing actors possible to play brown skin characters. The show didn’t need to exist in the first place + Avatar News’s racism has further soured me on the show — Mirrors Nym Magica (@nymphatix) August 1, 2022

@netflix so far the casting looks good would love to have seen more actual brown people but the casting works I like it im happy with it. DONT FUK IT UP 😠 #ATLA — Your Man (@y31303737) August 29, 2022

Others also pointed out that the show has dark-skinned characters but only a few characters are given Indian or South Asian names like Bhumi and Guru Pathik. Desi fans hoped it will be rectified in the show but when the full cast was announced by Netflix earlier this week, many were left confused and few even angry with the lack of dark-skinned actors – South Asian or South East Asian.

There are literally no brown ppl in that ATLA live action Are there — SxF cour 2! 🔫🌹🥜 (@KrystaIHuntress) September 28, 2022

Bro, it’s bad enough that Netflix is probably gonna refuse to cast Katara, Sokka, or literally any brown character in ATLA as actual brown people but SEX?!?!?!?! SEX??!? — Imani (@ManiiMade) August 14, 2020

oh I never commented on this on here but there is no reason for the AtLA casting to be that light washed, and I don’t care what yall say because that same week I watched a bunch of brown/darker skin Native actors kill it on Reservation Dogs, so don’t bs me like they don’t exist — Pierpoint & Co. Chief Executive Officer (@kingbealestreet) November 3, 2021

Can we PLEASE stop whitewashing the water tribe in ATLA. They are brown skin characters. LEAVE EM THAT WAY — Cherokee Bill (@lemmetellUsumm) September 28, 2022

nah bc why the fuck would anyone want to watch an atla live action series where sokka isn’t brown 🤡💀 — vi 🐓 // ZUTARA WEEK (@firelordkatara) June 19, 2022

One Reddit user said, “Yet despite this heavy influence, we only see a single Indian-esque character, in Korra and Airbender: Guru Pathik. While he is an interesting character, he is also basically a generic stereotype of the Hindu yogi. For a show that prides itself on its diversity and its unique setting, this decision always sorta bothered me. Again, still love the show, just didn’t like the fact that the writers took so much of their worldbuilding from Indian culture without bringing either the setting or the characters along with it. Just wanted to vent about this.”

The only dark-skinned actor in the entire cast of the show with over 30 actors announced is Utkarsh Ambudkar who will be seen playing King Bhumi, the ancient and mercurial ruler of the Earth Kingdom city of Omashu. There are many dark-skinned characters in the show that have been cast by East Asian or white actors including Sokka, Katara, Princess Yue and more. Hollywood still refuses to cast South Asian actors unless it’s stereotypical like Bhumi or anything remotely related to weddings.

I for one, am not as interested in the live-action as I was in 2018. I’d rather watch the live-action of Percy Jackson series.

Cover Image: Instagram

