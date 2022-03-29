Desi 'Bridgerton' Fans Are Calling Out The Misrepresentation Of Indian Culture In Season 2

With a colour-blind casting, a Haldi ceremony and a string cover of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Bridgerton Season 2 indeed went full desi. The second instalment of Netflix’s Regency-era show introduced a new family in town – the Sharmas. Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran plays Edwina Sharma while Shelley Conn played their other Lady Mary. Now with a plot full of societal expectations, imposing family members and pressure to be perfect, Bridgerton has all the makings for a story that hits home for Indians. It is instantly relatable. But alas, the show has made some blunders when it comes to representation.
While fans aren’t quite done swooning over Johnathan Bailey’s Anthony or rallying for “Kathony” a fan ship for Kate and Anthony, desi viewers can’t help but point out some glaring mistakes in the series. Hollywood has a long history of condensing Indian culture into a messy mix but Bridgerton Season 2 had every chance to do better.
The biggest issue fans pointed out was the use of the term “Hindustani” as if it were a language (note: it is not). In a scene from the show, Kate says her sister is proficient in many languages “in addition to Marathi and Hindustani of course.” And that was just episode one of the series. Here’s what fans calling out the show for its lack of research are saying.
It’s difficult to pick a favourite clumsy Indian reference on Bridgerton 2, but mine’s gotta be Edwina asking Anthony if he has read “Guhleeeb”. pic.twitter.com/XJYjX8OwM0
— Amaal Akhtar (@begumakhwrote) March 27, 2022
As far as I know there is no language ‘Hindustani’ or an instrument ‘maruli’. There is Hindi & murali (flute) of course. I wonder if creators of @bridgerton shouldn’t have at least done some research & checked the correct terms before introducing brown characters in #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/XOBLD467lY
— Prof. Pragya Agarwal (@DrPragyaAgarwal) March 25, 2022
so much for representation😂 bridgerton’s sharma sisters are fluent in “hindustani” which is a nationality and not a language. also speak marathi? but call their father “appa” which is tamil. and hail from mumbai. @bridgerton could’ve spent as less as 5 minutes to fact check… pic.twitter.com/KLfUiix03i
— Jiya (@jiya1402) March 28, 2022
Most historically inaccurate part of #SouthAsianRepresentation in Bridgerton for me is how two Indian women fresh off the boat from Bombay nibble & chew all that tasteless British food without once asking for pickle, chillies or even some damned pepper. Sinful egregious omission.
— Nirdiganta (@SevenDeviled) March 27, 2022
Fans also criticised the Sharmas’ cultural roots. Kate and Edwina are depicted as characters from Bombay and call their father “appa” – liberally mixing different cultures that couldn’t be more different.
the Indian people in bridgerton
-last name sharma
-speak marathi
-call their dad “appa”
That being said, Twitter users also acknowledged that the cultural mix isn’t all that unrealistic and they have a fair point.
In response to the north vs south Indian debate in my mentions, I really enjoyed the fact that the show had Tamilian women portraying characters coming from Maharashtra but who spoke fluent Hindi and Marathi, and were trained in classical music.
Unity in diversity.#bridgerton pic.twitter.com/H4CEkNpLHG
— 🐝Promenading Anthony’s Pinnacle🐝 (@chaoticguitar) March 28, 2022
SEE ALSO: Behind ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2’s Inspired Bollywood Cover
All of these Bridgerton critiques are fair enough, but I just want to point out that there actually were Indian women in Regency England who moved around in high society, so the show is not completely making this up.
The fact that one of the Bridgerton writers was of Indian decent and pitched to have the Sharma’s and all the other life-affirming incredible things – the haldi ceremony, Kate’s love of chai, hair oil etc – just shows how damn important it is to have a diverse creative team tbh
SEE ALSO: ‘Bridgerton’ Did Justice To Indian Tea And I Feel So Alive
Bridgerton Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.
Cover image: Netflix India
Source Link : Desi 'Bridgerton' Fans Are Calling Out The Misrepresentation Of Indian Culture In Season 2