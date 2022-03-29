Desi 'Bridgerton' Fans Are Calling Out The Misrepresentation Of Indian Culture In Season 2

With a colour-blind casting, a Haldi ceremony and a string cover of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Bridgerton Season 2 indeed went full desi. The second instalment of Netflix’s Regency-era show introduced a new family in town – the Sharmas. Simone Ashley plays Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran plays Edwina Sharma while Shelley Conn played their other Lady Mary. Now with a plot full of societal expectations, imposing family members and pressure to be perfect, Bridgerton has all the makings for a story that hits home for Indians. It is instantly relatable. But alas, the show has made some blunders when it comes to representation.

While fans aren’t quite done swooning over Johnathan Bailey’s Anthony or rallying for “Kathony” a fan ship for Kate and Anthony, desi viewers can’t help but point out some glaring mistakes in the series. Hollywood has a long history of condensing Indian culture into a messy mix but Bridgerton Season 2 had every chance to do better.

The biggest issue fans pointed out was the use of the term “Hindustani” as if it were a language (note: it is not). In a scene from the show, Kate says her sister is proficient in many languages “in addition to Marathi and Hindustani of course.” And that was just episode one of the series. Here’s what fans calling out the show for its lack of research are saying.

so much for representation😂 bridgerton’s sharma sisters are fluent in “hindustani” which is a nationality and not a language. also speak marathi? but call their father “appa” which is tamil. and hail from mumbai. @bridgerton could’ve spent as less as 5 minutes to fact check… pic.twitter.com/KLfUiix03i — Jiya (@jiya1402) March 28, 2022

Most historically inaccurate part of #SouthAsianRepresentation in Bridgerton for me is how two Indian women fresh off the boat from Bombay nibble & chew all that tasteless British food without once asking for pickle, chillies or even some damned pepper. Sinful egregious omission. — Nirdiganta (@SevenDeviled) March 27, 2022

Fans also criticised the Sharmas’ cultural roots. Kate and Edwina are depicted as characters from Bombay and call their father “appa” – liberally mixing different cultures that couldn’t be more different.

That being said, Twitter users also acknowledged that the cultural mix isn’t all that unrealistic and they have a fair point.

Bridgerton Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Cover image: Netflix India

