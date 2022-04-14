Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a near total ban on abortion into law on Thursday.

The ban prohibits abortions anytime after the first 15 weeks of a pregnancy. Pregnancies will still be forced to continue even in the case of rape, incest, or human trafficking. An exception to the law is carved out when a mother’s life is in danger from the pregnancy or when carrying out the pregnancy could cause serious injury.

“We are here today to defend those that can’t defend themselves,” he said. “It is the most significant protection for life that’s been enacted in this state in a generation.”

Mr DeSantis was praised by conservatives at the rally for being the “most pro-life governor in the country.”

Democrats and abortion advocates were predictably critical of the move.

“This is an attempt to control our bodies and what this really does is allow those with the privilege and those with the access to seek their care outside of the state of Florida,” Kait Thomson, director of government relations with Planned Parenthood, said in a statement.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link DeSantis signs 15-week abortion ban into law in Florida