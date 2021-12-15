Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights

Posted on December 15, 2021 0

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to federal charges alleging that he violated George Floyd‘s civil rights.

Chauvin has taken a plea deal that will spare him from a federal trial in January, though the deal may ultimately force him to spend more time in prison.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights