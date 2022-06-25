Derbyshire man charged with firearm offences by counter terrorism police

A 30-year-old man has been charged with firearms offence in Derbyshire following a counter terrorism police investigation.

Junaid Yunus was arrested on June 19 by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East, the force said in a statement.

Police added that properties were searched throughout the week as part of the arrest.

Yunus has been charged with two firearm offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate.

He has also been charged with six counts of breaching a serious crime prevention order, and one count of driving while disqualified.

The 30-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

He has been remanded into custody, and will attend Derby Crown Court on July 22 of this year.

Source Link Derbyshire man charged with firearm offences by counter terrorism police