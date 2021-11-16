Derby handed further nine-point deduction by EFL for breaching finance rules

Derby County have been handed a further nine-point penalty for the current season, plus another three points suspended, after “admitting to breaches of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability rules”.

It means the Championship side have been deducted 21 points in total for the 2021/22 campaign, leaving them on minus three in the current standings, 18 adrift of safety and facing the increasingly likely prospect of relegation.

More to follow…

