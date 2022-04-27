Deputies rush Nikolas Cruz to safety after potential juror mouths threats to him

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz was rushed to safety after a potential juror mouthed threats to him.

A member of the jury pool mouthed a threat to him and that caused others to become “excited,” which made deputies protecting Mr Cruz believe that a brawl might break out.

It was reported that a man in his 30s began “mouthing expletives” towards Mr Cruz, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said.

Mr Cruz, 23, is facing a possible death sentence for murdering 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February 2018.

“The Sheriff´s office observed all of that [commotion] and determined they needed to protect Mr Cruz,” the judge said.

“One instigates and then there are many followers,” Broward Sheriff’s Captain Osvaldo Tianga, the head of courthouse security, said.

Mr Cruz pleaded guilty in October last year.

Meanwhile, the potential juror who had mouthed threats to the shooter, told deputies that he wasn’t trying to cause problems but was “emotional” and wanted to curse out Mr Cruz.

