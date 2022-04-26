Deptford: 100 firefighters battling blaze on roof of London flats

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are dealing with a fire on the roof of a block of flats in Deptford, London.

Around 13 people left the building before fire engines arrived, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement. There have been no reports of any injuries.

More to follow…

